Pagasa: Hot Monday in Luzon and Visayas, cloudy in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) off General Santos City is forecast to bring overcast skies and rainfall to the entire Mindanao, but hot, humid weather will prevail in the rest of the country, the state weather bureau said on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 4:00 a.m. update, said the LPA was spotted some 474 kilometers east – southeast of General Santos City and outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

“Ngayong araw, sa ating mga kababayan sa Mindanao, malaki ang tiyansa ng maulap na kalangitan, na may mga pag-ulan dulot ng trough o extension ng low pressure area,” Pagasa weather specialist Ober Badrina said.

(Those in Mindanao can expect cloudy skies with rain due to the trough or extension of the low pressure area.)

Badrina, however, said the LPA has a low possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Hot Monday

Hot and humid weather is expected in Luzon and the Visayas, but isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are still possible, according to Badrina.

“Sa Visayas at sa Luzon, makikita ninyo halos wala masyadong kaulapan, inaasahan natin na magiging mainit pa din ang panahon sa araw na ito pero posible yung mga isolated rain showers and thunderstorms,” he said.

(In the Visayas and Luzon, as you can see there are almost no clouds, and we expect hot and humid weather but isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are still possible.)

No gale warning in in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

