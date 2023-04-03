Semana Santa 2023: Thousands hit Cebu ports on Palm Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The holidays are still a few days away but as early as Palm Sunday, thousands of passengers have started hitting ports in Cebu.

Data from the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) showed that passenger volume in all ports here reached 40,702 last Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Of this number, 20,291 were inbound passengers while the remaining 20,411 were outbound ones.

The passenger traffic they posted for this year is also double compared to those they recorded during Palm Sunday in 2022, in which Cebu ports accommodated a total of 23,533 passengers.

The port management activated its safety and peace and order campaign Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2023 in line with the Holy Week and summer on April 2.

Last week, they said they are expecting passenger volume in the ports to grow twice with all COVID-related restrictions gone, and the upcoming long weekend.

Total passenger traffic in all Cebu ports for the Holy Week in 2022 reached 345,445.

CPA manages a total of 12 ports in Cebu, including the baseport in Cebu City.

/bmjo

