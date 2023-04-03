PH Vet Association backs BAI officials named in admin cases over ASF

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) expressed its support to the veterinarians named in the administrative charges the Cebu Provincial Government filed over managing the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation here.

The PVMA, in a statement published on their official social media handles, said they stand with Dr. Paul Limson, Dr. Samuel Joseph Castro, Dr. Miriam Lopez-Vito, Dr. Joshua Cruz and Dr. Daniel Ventura Jr., all of whom are now facing administrative complaints for defying the anti-ASF measures the Capitol implemented.

“The Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA), as the national organization of all licensed veterinarians in the country, expresses its full support for the veterinarians named in a complaint filed at the Office of the Ombudsman based on their role in the ASF situation in Cebu,” portions of their statement read.

The accused veterinarians, who are also officials from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), have duly followed the legal orders in the performance of their duties, said PVMA.

They added that the policies the bureau rolled out to contain the spread of ASF, including culling, were “internationally accepted practices.”

“PVMA would (also) like to remind its members of our moral and legal obligations as licensed veterinarians. By adhering to all relevant laws and policies of our profession, we guarantee the highest standards of safety and service to our countrymen,” the group added.

Last week, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia lodged administrative cases against seven officials of the BAI over their ASF response plan.

It can be recalled that the provincial government did not agree with the anti-ASF measures the bureau conducted following the detection of the virus in a slaughterhouse in Carcar City.

As a result, the Capitol decided to create its own policies of managing the deadly swine disease which included dropping culling, random testing of hogs, and border controls.

At least 18 localities here have already been affected by the ASF.

