CPA to passengers: ‘Book tickets in advance, watch your belongings’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As thousands of passengers flock to various ports and terminals in Cebu ahead of the Holy Week, the spokesperson of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has some reminders for the riding public.

Mary Knoll Lague-Bolasa of the CPA reminded passengers, especially those who are traveling with children and infants, to always be alert and keep an eye on their belongings.

She also advised passengers to immediately report to the nearest police port station or Malasakit Help Desks any experience of overcharging of porterage fees.

Moreover, Bolasa also said that it is better to book tickets in advance to avoid long lines and inconvenience.

The CPA has placed all ports in Cebu under heightened alert to step up all security and safety measures during the observance of the Holy Week.

To enforce port safety and security regulations, the CPA, on April 2, will begin deploying more Port Police Officers in ports with heavy passenger traffic.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will also perform random inspection and K9 sweeping, while the Philippine Coast Guard will station bomb-sniffing dogs at port areas and passenger terminal buildings.

Passenger traffic

Meanwhile, based on the latest available data, the CPA has catered to a total of 4,287 passengers that arrived in the Passenger Terminal 1 (located at the Cebu Pier 1) on Wednesday, March 29.

The tally of passengers, however, is expected to increase on Friday, March 31, which is the last working day for the majority before the start of the Holy Week on Sunday, April 2.

Mostly of the passengers that passed Pier 1 were bound for Bohol, Ormoc, Palompon in Leyte, Dumaguete, Siquijor, and Surigao.

