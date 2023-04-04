Cebu South Bus Terminal open 24/7 for Holy Week 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In anticipation of thousands of passengers planning to return to their hometowns, the management of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will operate 24/7 this Holy Week.

Carmen Quijano, manager of CSBT, confirmed that the terminal will be open 24/7 starting Tuesday, April 4, 2023. This means passengers can expect to board the buses bound for their destinations anytime of the day.

“This covers all routes, including buses bound for Negros,” Quijano said in Cebuano.

She also assured passengers that there will be enough buses to be deployed at CSBT, adding that all bus companies have been instructed to beef up their operations as well.

Meanwhile, Quijano reminded passengers not to bring contraband items like bladed weapons as well as live chickens.

“We have to avoid the terminal smelling like chicken dung,” she pointed out.

The terminal management of CSBT, the largest public bus terminal here, is bracing for more passengers this year’s Holy Week compared to that of the previous year.

They expect at least 60,000 passengers, up by 10,000 from 2022, as travel and terminal operations return to its pre-pandemic levels.

