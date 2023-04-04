Aspirants for Brgy, SK elections in Lapu-Lapu City seek Ahong’s support

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu -With only six months before the next Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, many of his supporters are now courting the endorsement of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Among them are incumbent barangay officials who wanted to seek reelection or those who wanted to try their luck for a higher position, City Hall employees and private individuals.

If he were to have his way, Chan said, he would not want any of his supporters running for the same elective post. But if this can’t be avoided, Chan said, he would give priority to his political allies.

Chan said he also plans to commission a survey immediately after the Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration on April 27, in order for him to chose the best candidates in barangays where two or more of his allies have expressed interested to run for the same post.

Lapu-Lapu City has a total of 30 barangays. About 80 percent of the incumbent barangay officials are allied with the mayor.

Chan said that he wanted to also consult with the Oponganons before making his choice.

“Atong kuhaan ug pulso ang katawhan, kung kinsa gyud nila,” Chan said.

In the event that the rivals would reach a consensus, Chan said, the conduct of a survey for a particular barangay would no longer be necessary.

This early, Chan expressed his hope that the aspirants who would not get his endorsement, including their supporters, would learn to respect and honor his choice and that of the Oponganons.

“Kabalo man ta nga kung sila kaalyado nato, makatabang gihapon sila sa atoang syudad,” he added.

/dcb

