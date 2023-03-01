Comelec: Election period for 2023 Barangay, SK polls to start July 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday released the official calendar of activities for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The BSKE polls were initially scheduled for December 5, 2022 before it was moved to October 30, 2023.

Based on the calendar of activities released by the Comelec, the election period will begin on July 3 until Nov. 14, simultaneous with the beginning of the filing of Certificate of Candidacy from July 3 to 7.

Meanwhile, the voting hours for the election day, which will be on the last Monday of October, will be from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The complete calendar is as follows:

Filing of Certificate of Candidacy – July 3 to 7

Election Period – July 3 to Nov. 14

Campaign Ban – July 8 to Oct. 18

Campaign Period – Oct. 19 to 28

Liquor Ban (Campaigning Prohibited) – Oct. 29 to 30

Election Day – Oct. 30

Last day of filing Statement of Contributions and Expenditures – Nov. 29

The Comelec previously opened voter registration for the BSKE from Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023, where the poll body recorded a total of 1,476,551 newly registered voters.

The poll body has also finished printing the required number of ballots for 15 out of the 17 regions in the country as of Feb. 21.

