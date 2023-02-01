Over 7 million to cast ballots for barangay, SK polls in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 175,000 voters in Central Visayas flocked to registration centers during the last days of Voters Registration for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Voter registration for the upcoming village and youth polls wrapped up last Tuesday, January 31.

Data from the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) showed that they processed a total of 175,980 voter applicants between December 12, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

Majority of this number still came from Cebu, including its three, independent cities namely Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

It was followed by Bohol at 31, 600 and Negros Oriental at 29, 826. Siquijor meanwhile accommodated 2,642 voter applications during the same period.

The same Comelec-7 data showed that more than 7.4 million voters in Central Visayas are expected to cast their ballots for the Barangay and SK elections slated this October 30.

Of this figure, around 4.6 million came from Cebu island.

In Bohol and Negros Oriental, 1.3 million voters registered for the October polls. Siquijor province recorded over 100,000 voters who registered for the twin elections.

The Barangay and SK elections were supposed to take place last December 5, 2022, but officials decided to postpone it to a later date. /rcg

