Barbie Imperial calls netizen ‘stupid’; Bicolano fans come to her defense

Barbie Imperial drew mixed reactions after she called a netizen “patal,” a Bicol word for “stupid,” for supposedly not reading entirely an announcement from the actress.

Imperial said this to one Mark Rainier Cavite after the actress invited fans to an opening event of a fast-food restaurant in Camalig, Albay, last March 28.

“Nem ilingan kita saaga sa Bigg’s Camalig, 1 p.m. ah (Let’s meet tomorrow at Bigg’s Camalig at 1 p.m.),” she wrote on her Facebook page a day before the event.

“Unung oras? (At what time?),” Cavite asked in the comments section, to which Imperial responded, “Dae kana magduman ta patal ka basa basa man tabi (Don’t go [to the event] because you are stupid. Read [the announcement].)”

While most netizens laughed off the exchange between Imperial and Cavite, some seemingly did not find it funny.

Imperial then seemingly poked fun at Cavite’s comment as she wrote in a separate post, “UPDATE: Dae nag abot si Mark sa Bigg’s.” (UPDATE: Mark was not able to attend the [event] at Bigg’s.)

The actress also shared a post about her and Cavite from a media site and said, “Pag dae ka bicolano dae na pararibok (If you’re not a Bicolano, do not be loud [on the matter].” Bicolano fans then came to Imperial’s defense and pointed out that “patal” is just an expression for them.

“No mana normal sana an sa Bicol. The design is very kapay,” one Jennifer Araojo said. (Is that so? This (kind of exchange) is normal in Bicol. The design is very stupid.)

“The design is very patal. It’s an expression to us. Ginibo naman nindong big deal,” Facebook user Yhen Legaspi II commented. (The design is very stupid. It’s an expression to us. You made a big deal out of it.)

“Patal patalon ka (‘You are stupid’) is the new love language here in Bicol,” one Julia Beatrice S. Basco said.

Imperial reportedly reached out to Cavite and apologized after the latter received bashing on social media. Cavite showed screenshots of his conversation with the actress, but the post has since expired.

RELATED STORIES

Barbie Imperial enjoys Cebu

Barbie Imperial gets inked in Cebu: ‘More self love 2022’