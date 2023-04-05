Fair Wednesday weather nationwide — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will experience a fair weather condition on Wednesday but isolated rains are still expected, the state weather bureau said.

“Sa buong bahagi ng ating bansa ay makakaranas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap na kalangitan, mayroon lang tayong mararanasan pa rin na isolated na pag-ulan, pagkidlat, pagkulog dulot yan ng localized thunderstorms,” according to Grace Castañeda, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(For the entire country, a partly cloudy with cloudy skies will be experienced, but isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms are still expected.)

Castañeda said there are no weather disturbances being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

A low pressure area had been monitored by Pagasa off Mindanao on Tuesday but there’s no forecast as to what time it will dissipate.

Pagasa did not also raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

