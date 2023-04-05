Faithful told to use the Holy Week as an opportunity to venerate, repent

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine is urging the Roman Catholics, especially the Oponganons, not to waste the opportunity for them to venerate and repent this Holy Week.

Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga made his appeal after he observed that many of those who are travelling during the Holy Week break are planning to go on vacation.

Ga said vacations should instead be planned after the Holy Week.

He urged the fatithful to abide by the teachings of the Church and join Holy Week activities.

“Pero kung bakasyon for the sake of bakasyon lang. Mag-relax and going somewhere else, to enjoy, murag, I don’t know kay sa atong pagkabinunyagan naa man gyud ta’y tulomanon sa atong pagtuo sa simbahan,” Ga said.

Ga mentioned of the significance of the Holy Week, especially Easter Sunday, in the liturgical celebration.

“Very sad kung dili mahatagan ug pagtagad kay kausa rani sa usa ka tuig,” he said.

However, Ga said that if the purpose of the Holy Week travel was to return to their hometown and visit their families or attend family gatherings, this can be considered provided that travellers would also allocate time to attend church activities.

“Well naa man pod na kay part man pod na sa atong culture nga mag-gather ta as a family. Nindot sad na nga magbakasyon sa probinsya, naay positive side actually,” he said.

