Eukaristiya Garden, an ideal pilgrimage site this Holy Week

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — You don’t have to go far to do your pilgrimage this Holy Week.

The Eukaristiya Garden, which is located at the Archbishop’s Residence Compound in D. Jakosalem Street in Cebu City, is an ideal site for pilgrimage.

In a social media post, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu said that the Eukaristiya Garden “commemorates the 51st IEC (International Eucharistic Congress) hosted by the Archdiocese of Cebu in 2016.”

The garden features a 40-meter-tall Cross Tower and the life-size Stations of the Cross among others.

“In the same compound is the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, which the faithful may also visit during their Visita Iglesia,” the Archdiocese of Cebu said.

Moreover, the Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod is also holding Novena Masses in preparation for the 24th Feast of San Pedro Calungsod on April 1, 2023. They also have daily confessions held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

