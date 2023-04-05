Mayor Perales opens Toledo City inter-department chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No less than Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales made the ceremonial opening move of the Toledo City LGU Inter-Department Joyful Cup chess tournament.

The event was formally opened on Tuesday, April 4, in Toledo City, west Cebu.

Joining Perales in initiating the opening moves was Toledo-Xignex Trojans trainer Felix Poloyapoy.

The Toledo-Xignex Trojans are currently taking a break from their campaign in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) online chess event to oversee the tournament.

Ten Toledo City departments are vying in a round-robin format that features a nine-round rapid competition.

After two rounds of wood-pushing action on Tuesday, the Cluster 1-City Mayor’s Office (CMO), Cluster-4 Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and Cluster 8-GSD/Comelec/Cenro emerged victorious against separate opponents.

Their victories earned them 4.0 points, while Cluster 3-Department of Education (DepEd) has 3.5 points, followed by Cluster 2-Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Cluster 6-Market, with 2.0 points each.

Cluster 7-Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) has 0.5 points after yesterday’s competition, while Cluster 10-Assessor, Cluster 9-CEO, and Cluster 5-CAS/Court are still winless.

Besides chess, the Toledo City Inter-Department Joyful Cup 2023 also features table tennis, basketball, volleyball, lawn tennis, and badminton.

The main purpose of the inter-department sports fest is to foster camaraderie and health and wellness among Toledo City’s employees and officials.

Meanwhile, the Trojans will resume their PCAP campaign on April 15. /rcg

