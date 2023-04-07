LOOK: Full Pink Moon

Photographer Gaijin Gajes captures photos of the full Pink Moon in its spectacular appearance, as seen from Baggao town in Cagayan province on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Also called the “Paschal Full Moon,” this month’s full Moon will not appear pink, but it will shine brightly in the night sky, coinciding with the blooming of pink wildflowers called “wild ground phlox,” which is native to eastern North America.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this celestial event is significant for those who celebrate Easter since Easter Sunday depends on the date of the Paschal Full Moon.

READ MORE:

NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first