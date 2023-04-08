Bianca King misses being pregnant: ‘I wanna do it again’

A week after announcing the birth of her firstborn, Bianca King seemed to be looking forward to having a second child as she said she wants to be pregnant again.

The actress admitted this as she gave fans a peek at a never-before-seen clip of her pregnancy journey, through her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 6.

“I miss being pregnant. I wanna do it again,” she wrote, adding two baby emoji.

King then showed herself carrying her little one whom she called a “squirmy little critter.”

In separate posts, King spoke about her postpartum belly and shared to fellow moms some of her “belly recovery collection.”

King shares her first child with her husband Ralph Wintle. The couple, who are currently based in Australia, got married in Sydney in 2021.

The actress announced her pregnancy in August last year, then took a break from social media last February to prepare for the arrival of her child. King revealed the birth of her child by giving a glimpse of the baby’s face last March 29. /ra

