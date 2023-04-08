Olivia Culpo announces engagement to Christian McCaffrey: ‘I’m marrying my best friend’

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is set to tie the knot with football player Christian McCaffrey after dating for almost four years.

The American beauty queen-model made their engagement public by showing moments from when Christian McCaffrey popped the question, via her Instagram page on Saturday, April 8.

“4.2.23,” she captioned the post, which seemingly refers to the date the proposal happened.

In a separate post, Culpo admitted they initially kept their engagement secret, saying, “We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently, word travels fast.”

“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé,” she added.

Fellow celebrities and beauty queens filled the comments section with congratulatory greetings to the couple.

Culpo and McCaffrey reportedly started dating in 2019. Culpo said she was introduced to the football player by her friends, admitting she was “apprehensive” about meeting him for the first time.

