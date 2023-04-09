Trough of LPA to cause rains in Metro Cebu — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the extension or trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), Metro Cebu can expect clear skies during the day before beginning to experience rain on Monday evening, April 10, 2023, until Wednesday, April 12.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist from Pagasa stationed in Mactan, Cebu, said they were monitoring an LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of their latest analysis, Eclarino said, the LPA was moving closer to Eastern Visayas or Bicol region, while the worst case scenario they were looking into was the LPA traversing Central or Northern Luzon.

As of 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, the LPA was spotted at 1,285 kilometer East of Mindanao.

It is expected to enter PAR this Sunday night.

“So far, makahatag kini [og] pag-uwan sa Visayas this week. Ang trough or hinungaw ng LPA is naka-affect na sa Eastern Visayas. Diri sa Cebu, pinakasayo na makasinati ta nang uwan [is[ ugma sa late afternoon or gabii until na sa Wednesday,” Eclarino told CDN Digital.

(So far, this can cause rains in the Visayas, this week. The trough of the LPA can affect Eastern Visayas. Here in Cebu, we can experience rains this late afternoon or evening until Wednesday.)

Based on their model, Cebu may experience moderate to at times heavy rainfall, starting Monday night.

However, based on their latest available data, Eclarino said there would be a lesser chance that the LPA might intensify into a tropical storm.

“Monitor [lang] ta sa thunderstorm/rainfall advisory and heavy rainfall warning. Posible ang moderate to heavy rains ug delikado ang mga identified na flashfloods/landslide prone areas,” he said.

(We will monitor the thunderstorm/rainfall advisory and heavy rainfall warning. There would be possible moderate to heavy rains and it’s dangerous to identified flashflood/landslide prone areas.)

“So far, light to moderate ang hangin ug slight to moderate ang balud. Delikado ang mga gagmay kaayo nga sakayan pandagat,” he added.

(So far, the winds will be light to moderate and the waves slight to moderate. It is slightly dangerous to small sea vessels.)

Cebu’s temperature on Monday may reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the heat index may range from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

