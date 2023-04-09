CPA reports 21 percent increase in Holy Week 2023 travelers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) accommodated a total of 394,136 Holy Week travelers at the different passenger terminals here in the last seven days, from April 2 to 8, 2023.

Of the number, 186,429 were inbound travelers while the remaining 207,707 were outbound travelers.

CPA said their 2023 data showed an increase of 21.29 percent compared to their 2022 data of 324,931 travelers.

While CPA noted a rise in the number of travelers this Holy Week, Information Officer Mary Knoll Bolasa said no crimes were reported in the different ports here in the last seven days.

The reports that they received were on lost and found items. Among the lost and found items that were reported at the passenger terminals in Piers 1 and 3 in Cebu City were helmet, bags, ATM holder with ATM, jackets, and tumblers, wallet with cash and an iPhone 14, among others.

Bolasa said the wallet with cash and the iPhone 14 were already returned to its owners.

“Naa mi port investigation division. Sila [ang] in charge sa safekeeping sa mga [lost and found] items. Then naa sila protocol sa claim[ing]. Need ma identify sa claimant ang mga sulod nga items, color, and brand,” she said.

CPA activated its safety and peace and order campaign “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2023” last April 2 to ensure safe travels during the Holy Week and summer.

The agency manages a total of 12 ports here, including the base port in Cebu City.

