LPA enters PH but hot, humid weather prevails in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, April 10, 2023, but here in Cebu, hot and humid weather will continue to prevail.

As of 3 a.m. on Monday, the LPA was located 905 kilometers east of Mindanao but it won’t affect Cebu yet, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

Fair weather will prevail in the entire Central Visayas on Monday, coupled with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

“Ang weather condition sa may Western ug Central Visayas, Palawan kasama ang Kalayaan Islands ug ang Occidental Mindoro makasinati ug generally fair weather or init nga panahon, gawas sa mga pat-ak pat-ak nga uwan ug kining mga localized thunderstorms,” said Eclarino.

The state weather bureau has also issued an extreme caution for their heat index forecast, in which heat index here in Cebu may range between 38 to 42 degrees Celsius.

In turn, they advised the public to take necessary precautions against the heat to avoid getting heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These included staying hydrated, wear breathable clothes, and avoid prolonged stay under the sun.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Faith in action: A story of San Pedro’s devotee

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP