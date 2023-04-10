18 college students in island-hopping activity in Mactan rescued after boat malfunctions

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | April 10,2023 - 11:04 AM
island hopping rescue

The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rescue 18 passengers and crew of a motorbanca engaged in an island-hopping activity that suffered engine malfunction while sailing around Isla Pangan-an on Sunday evening, April 9, 2023. | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Disaster and rescue personnel in Lapu-Lapu City saved 18 college students from a Cebu-based university after their island-hopping adventure around Mactan Island almost went awry on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, rescued the 18 passengers and crew of a motorbanca that suffered engine malfunction while sailing around Isla Pangan-an. 

Fortunately, no one was hurt, said Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu DRRMO head. As of Monday, all rescued passengers and crew returned safely to their respective homes, he said.

“Walay na-angol kanila gawas lang nga gipang gutom ug gikuyawan ang mga na-rescue,” he added. 

According to Bañacia, the motorbanca got damaged when it tried to sail away from the Tres Marias islets, within the vicinity of Isla Pangan-an, during low-tide. 

Local rescue authorities then dispatched a sea ambulance to save the stranded passengers and crew, and ferry them to the ports of Sta. Rosa and Hilton.

Island hopping is a popular tourism activity in Mactan Island. 

/bmjo

