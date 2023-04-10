DICT: Only 36.79 percent of SIM cards registered as of April 7

MANILA, Philippines— Only 36.79 percent or 62,170,268 of all subscriber identity module (SIM) cards sold have been registered as of April 7, 2023, three weeks before from the registration deadline, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said.

The DICT urges Filipinos to register their SIM cards as the deadline approaches.

“With only 17 days left before the deadline, it is crucial to take immediate action to prevent the inconvenience of deactivation,” DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said in a statement on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Among the 62 million registered SIMs, the DICT said over 4.7 million are from DITO; 26.3 million are from Globe; and 31.1 million are from SMART.

DICT also warned Filipinos to register through official Public Telecommunication Entities to avoid scams and identity theft.

The agency said the official links are as follows:

* SMART – smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

* GLOBE – new.globe.com.ph/simreg

* DITO – https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

Subscribers can also receive assistance and air complains through the hotline 1326 and their official numbers (SMART: 0947 714 7105, GLOBE: 0966 976 5971, DITO: 0991 481 4225), the DICT added. (MJ Soriano, INQUIRER.net trainee)

