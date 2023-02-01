SIM card registration centers to be set up in more far-flung areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – More SIM Card registration centers for far-flung areas in Central Visayas will soon be established.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC-7) will facilitate a SIM registration in the municipality of Oslob and Malabuyoc on February 3.

NTC-7 OIC Director Sophia Lynn Lumantod said that the first registration for remote areas they facilitated in the municipality in Moalboal, Cebu on Friday, January 27, was successful and that over 400 residents there were able to register their sim cards.

“Maayo ang atoang facilitated SIM registration, successful siya kay daghan man niadto, daghan ta’ng natabangan, seniors, PWDs, naay mga keypad ang units,” said Lumantod.

While NTC-7 facilitated the registration, personnel of telecommunication companies were the ones assisting the registrants.

“Gapasalamat sila kay naa manggud uban nga hesitant sila magparegister kay basin mga fake links, ang feeling nila safe sila moparegister nga mismo ang telcos, NTC-7 personnel naa dinha maka-assist and facilitate,” said Engr. Felipe Gumalo Jr., head of NTC-7 Enforcement and Operations Division.

Lumantod said that after Cebu, SIM registration will also be conducted in Bohol and Negros Oriental.

Gumalo said that as of January 29, about 27 million SIM cards in the country were already registered.

They are encouraging SIM Card holders who haven’t registered their SIM yet to already register and not wait for the deadline on April 26. /rcg

