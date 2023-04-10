Lumapas wants tricycle franchise fee reduced from P1, 500 to P1, 000

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The fee for the application and renewal of tricycle franchise in Mandaue City may be reduced from P1, 500 to only P1, 000 if the proposal by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas is approved by the City Council.

But Lumapas wanted the reduced amount paid one time.

Tricycle operators in Mandaue City now pay P1, 500 for the application and renewal of franchises. The amount is to be paid within a period of three years or at P500 per year.

Franchises here also have a three year validity.

Lumapas, who is also the chairperson of the Committee on Transportation of the City Council, wanted this policy changed.

He proposed some amendments to City Ordinance No. 13-2014-904 or “An Ordinance Creating the Tricycle-For-Hire Franchising Regulatory Board” that was passed in 2014, to allow the reduction of franchise fees to only P1, 000.

At the same time, he wanted the P120 supervision fee and the P50 fee for the mandatory inspection of tricycle units by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) waved.

“Atoa lang gyod gipaningkamutan nga makatabang ta sa mga tricycle drivers ba nga makaparenew gyud sila sa ila’ng franchise,” said Lumapas.

However, Lumapas said that the P100 fee for the franchise application would stay together with the penalty of P100 per month for the tricycle owner’s failure to renew an already expired franchise.

Mandaue City currently has at least 2,500 tricycle drivers and operators.

Hyll Retuya, Lumapas’ chief of staff said, proposed amendments to City Ordinance No. 13-2014-904 already passed first reading and is now with the the committee on laws and ordinances for review.

This was also approved by the Tricycle-For-Hire Franchising Regulatory Board earlier.

Lumapas’ amendatory ordinance would be presented for second reading during the City Council’s session on Wednesday, April 12.

RELATED STORIES

Fuel subsidy: 427 more tricycle operators of Mandaue receive P5,000 aid

City Council OKs P10 fare, full passenger capacity of tricycles in Mandaue

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP