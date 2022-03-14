City Council OKs P10 fare, full passenger capacity of tricycles in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The resolution reducing tricycle fare from P20 to P10 in Mandaue City and allowing tricycles to operate on full capacity has been approved by the city council on Monday, March 14, 2022.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, committee on transportation chairman, said the policy would be implemented within the week.

Currently, the tricycle fare is P20 where tricycles can only ferry two individuals at a time. With the implementation of the new policy, they can carry five individuals at a time.

However, tricycle drivers express their sadness with the changes to be implemented.

“Lisod kaayo (ang) P10 kay mahal kaayong gasolina. Lisod man gale pasakay og tulo, ug P10 man gale grabeng paeta gyud namo igo ra itubil. Lisod pa man gale mi ron,” said Jovelito Dadlis, a tricycle driver.

(It’s hard with P10 because gasoline now is so expensive. It is even difficult to have three passengers and if it’s P10 it will be difficult for us because what we earn is only for the gasoline. We are even still experiencing hardships now.)

“Dugay na man gale paabot sa duha, masamot na og lima, dugay kalarga. Lisod kaayo 10 ang gasolina na daan ron 70 na kapin,” a tricycle driver,” he said.

(It is difficult to get two passengers, how much more five, it will take time for us to leave. It is hard if it is 10 because gasoline now is already P70 plus.)

Lumapas said that the fare decrease was approved by Sisinio Seno, the Tricycle Federation President during their meeting with the Tricycle-For-Hire Franchising Regulatory Board last Wednesday, March 9.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they should balance out the concerns of the riding public and the drivers.

Ibañez said though as agreed there would be a close communication with the tricycle drivers and operators.

He said if fuel prices would continue to increase they would be calling for a meeting for a possible fare increase.

In order to mitigate the ill effects of the unprecedented oil price hike, the Tricycle For Hire Franchising Regulatory Board agreed to give P5,000 financial assistance as fuel subsidy to all legitimate tricycle drivers and operators in the city.

“Ang tricycle drivers man gud ang naigo kaayo sa pagtaas sa gasolina. Hopefully kaning gisubsidize sa gobyerno, makatabang sa ilaha,” said Jumao-as.

(The tricycle drivers are the ones who are hit in the increase of prices of gasoline. Hopefully, the subsidy of the government will help them.)

The proposed ordinance on the tricycle drivers’ subsidy was also passed on the first reading by the city council on Monday, March 14.

Lumapas said probably, the assistance will be distributed three weeks from now.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue hoping for Alert Level 1

Mandaue City to hold Motorcycle Skills Challenge to promote safe driving

Mandaue offers venue for outdoor activities every Sunday

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy