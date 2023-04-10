Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao in good shape as he prepares for April 30 fight vs South African foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao has been training for over four months heading into one of his biggest fights abroad.

The 30-year-old welterweight from Kananga, Leyte and who is based in Cebu is scheduled to fight South African Mziwoxolo Ndwayana for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Inter-Continental welterweight title on April 30 in Gqeberha, South Africa.

Wenceslao was originally scheduled to fight in ARQ Sports’ “Engkwentro 9” fight card last month in Talisay City, south Cebu.

However, he was forced to pull out of the fight card after they grabbed the title fight in South Africa. Wenceslao already spent months training for the fight card in Talisay City.

To prevent Wenceslao from overtraining, ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot said that they already lessened their works for their boxer.

“We originally intended him to fight in Engkwentro 9. But, the WBF Championship offer came. We know it’s a good chance for Wenceslao. At the same time, we are confident with his experience and improved skills and conditioning,” said Potot.

Wenceslao, who has a record of 19 wins with eight knockouts along with 19 losses and two draws, is currently doing light training at the ARQ Boxing Gym in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

He impressively turned his diminishing boxing career after signing with ARQ in 2022, piling six straight wins since then.

Meanwhile, Ndwayana, 35 of Eastern Cape, South Africa has a record of 21-7-2 (win-loss-draw) with 14 knockouts. This will be his first time fighting a Filipino. He is on a back-to-back winning streak, defeating fellow South Africans.

