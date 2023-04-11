AmangPH: Signal no. 1 raised in some parts of the Visayas

Tropical Cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised in some areas in Eastern Visayas as Tropical Depression #AmangPH accelerates while moving westward towards the coast of Catanduanes, according to the latest bulletin from Pagasa.

As of 10 a.m., the location of the center of the tropical depression is at 270 kiloemeters East of Virac, Catanduanes. It brings maximum sustained winds of 55 km/hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

TD Amang is moving westward at 30 km/h.

These are the tropical cyclone wind signals in effect due to TD Amang.

TCWS No. 1

Luzon:

Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas) including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque and Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island

Visayas:

Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar and Biliran

Pagasa, in its bulletin, said strong winds are expected in these areas.

In the next 24 hours, TD Amang is forecast to track generally westward or west northwestward towards Bicol Region before turning west northwestward or northwestward for the remainder of the forecast period, Pagasa said.

While the current track forecast shows that the tropical depression will remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon for the next three days, the forecast confidence cone shows that a landfall scenario over the Bicol Peninsula area is not ruled out, especially for the next 36 hours.

