Coach Rasmo’s advice to his UAAP-bound players: Finish college

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled high school basketball coach Rommel Rasmo of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles has a reminder to his prized players who recently committed to play in some of the country’s most prominent collegiate basketball teams.

Rasmo, who already gave the vaunted Magis Eagles six titles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball had three of his best players – Jared Bahay, Raffy Celis, and Michael Asoro committing to two of UAAP’s best rival teams.

Bahay, the No. 1 high school player in the country recently committed to the former UAAP champions, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Before UP snagged Bahay who is from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, he was the hottest high school prospect in the country, receiving multiple offers from UAAP teams.

Meanwhile, Celis from Bacolod City and Asoro from Lapu-Lapu City just announced their commitment to the reigning UAAP men’s basketball champs, the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

DEGREE OVER BASKETBALL

With all the buzz happening at the Magis Eagles’ nest, Rasmo wants to see these three talented players ultimately earn a degree besides becoming successful in their respective basketball careers.

“As a coach I’m very proud, lahat naman kami mga coaches pag ganyan ang kumukuha na schools, we’re very proud,” said Rasmo.

“We want them na not only mag succeed as a basketball player, but as a student athlete. Yes, we’re happy na makita sila dun sa UAAP, pero we will be more than happy kapag naka graduate sila.”

STAY AWAY FROM TEMPTATIONS

Rasmo also reminded his players not to give in to temptations once offers from the pro leagues, such as the Japan B League comes.

He advised them to finish college first before looking for other opportunities and being tempted by the staggering paychecks waiting for them in the pro league.

“As much as we wanted them na maglaro at maging successful as a player, but you know, mas importante pa rin ang maka graduate, hopefully they will focus on that na hindi lang magaling na basketball player, mas importante sa lahat yung maka gradute sila,” Rasmo explained.

“Ngayon, there’s a lot of temptations to grab like B-League. I hope they won’t get tempted and they will finish their studies kasi wala na eh, alam natin ang basketball is just a part of our life, iba pa rin kung maka graduate ka. That’s something na pwede mong ipagmalaki sa anak mo.” /rcg

READ:

Magis Eagles drub Baby Lancers, grab solo lead in Cesafi high school basketball

UAAP: Fil-Am big man Sean Alter joins UP Fighting Maroons

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP