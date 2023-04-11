CCCAI holds 2nd ‘Dagan Para sa Kalikupan’ on June 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A group of environment advocates would hold a running event on June 4, 2023 in Mandaue City to raise awareness on a noble cause.

The second “Dagan Para sa Kalikupan” of the Cebu Climate Change Association Inc. (CCCAI) is an awareness campaign and fund raising event which features four distances, the 10-kilometer, 5k, 3k, 1k dog walk.

Proceeds from the footrace would be used to sustain CCCAI’s environmental projects that would include their river cleanup drives, mangrove plantation in a coastal community in Danao City, a pocket forest in Minglanilla town, and their tree-growing program in various areas in Cebu Island.

At the same time, the running event aims to provide support to the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“The proceeds of this running event goes to our projects in maintaining our mangrove plantations, our pocket forest, and other environmental projects. Also, this running event’s proceeds will be used to support EMB’s current programs,” said CCCAI’s Alan Dinampo in a presser on Tuesday, April 11.

He was joined by fellow CCCAI officials in Jojo Flores, Danny Alfornon, race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running, and EMB Region VII officer-in-charge Amancio Dong Coy.

“Paspasan nato ang pag raise ug awareness sa public. We have to do something, that’s why we tap the NGOs pareho aning CCCAI. Kani sila atong force multipliers. Sila mismo ang nagtrabaho para namo on the ground. Dili namo ma atol tanan situations,” explained Coy.

CCCAI and EMB-7 are working hand-in-hand in the prevention and control of pollution in Cebu. Part of their initiatives include the stringent requirement for local establishments and businesses in the application of their environmental compliance certificate, which is a requirement for the issuance of business permits.

This is the second running event CCCAI has organized since 2014. This year’s footrace would be held at Parkmall in Mandaue City.

Prior and during the running event, the organizers both from CCCAI and EMB-7 would also hold a series of forums for the public, especially the participants, discussing their projects, environmental problems, and other relevant topics to raise awareness.

They also encourage runners to bring the plastic bottles and containers that they have collected or even tree seedlings to avail of joining fee discounts.

For more information about this running event, check out CCCAI’s Facebook page.

