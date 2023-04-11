Live Updates: Tropical Depression Amang

The Philippines is preparing for the impact of “Amang,” the first major weather disturbance to hit the country this 2023. Stay tuned to this page to get the latest updates on the situation.



April 11, 2023 – 6:32 AM

The low pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression “Amang” at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

In its latest weather update issued at 5 a.m., the center of TD “Amang” was estimated, based on all available data, at 495 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

TD Amang brings maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It is moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

April 11, 2023 – 9:57 AM

The first major weather disturbance to enter the country may not hit Cebu but its troughs or extensions may bring damp weather, the state weather bureau said.

As of 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the low-pressure area (LPA) first spotted east of Mindanao has intensified into a tropical depression.

The tropical depression was named Amang, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said.

April 11, 2023 – 12:09 PM

Tropical Cyclone wind signal no. 1 was raised in some areas in Eastern Visayas as Tropical Depression #AmangPH accelerates while moving westward towards the coast of Catanduanes, according to the latest bulletin from Pagasa.

As of 10 a.m., the location of the center of the tropical depression is at 270 kiloemeters East of Virac, Catanduanes. It brings maximum sustained winds of 55 km/hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

April 11, 2023 – 2:47 PM

More provinces were placed under Signal No. 1 on Tuesday as Tropical Depression Amang increased its speed toward Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau noted that Amang – the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023 – was last located 270 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph).

April 11, 2023 – 3:10 PM

UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals as of 5 p.m.



April 11, 2023 – 5:38 PM

April 11, 2023 – 7:30 PM

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Tuesday afternoon suspended several trips in various seaports due to the Tropical Depression Amang.

Amang, which developed into a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, maintains its strength as it heads toward the northern coast of Catanduanes, according to the state weather bureau.

