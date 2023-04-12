Cebu gets fair weather as Amang may weaken to LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The entire Cebu will be having generally fair weather on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, as Tropical Depression Amang is forecasted to weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA).

TD Amang was last seen within the coastal waters of San Andres, Catanduanes at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The tropical depression continues to pack wind with speeds up 45 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness reaching up to 60 kph.

However, the state weather bureau projected that Amang may likely weaken into a LPA on Wednesday evening or tomorrow.

In the meantime, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on at least 10 areas in Luzon due to Amang’s presence.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, TCWS No. 1 are in effect in Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Ticao Island, Burias Island, the eastern portion of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac), Aurora, Quezon, and the eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala).

On the other hand, Pagasa in Mactan announced that Cebu will have generally fair weather, with chances of scattered rainshowers and localized thunderstorms, on Wednesday.

Except for Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Northern Samar, and Palawan, the rest of the Visayas region will expect sunny skies, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

“Magpadayun gihapon ta ug monitor sa atong mga weather advisories,” Eclarino added. (Let’s continue monitoring our weather advisories.)

