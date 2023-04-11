TD Amang accelerates toward Catanduanes; more areas under Signal No. 1
MANILA, Philippines — More provinces were placed under Signal No. 1 on Tuesday as Tropical Depression Amang increased its speed toward Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau noted that Amang – the Philippines’ first tropical cyclone for 2023 – was last located 270 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph).
Based on the latest monitoring of Pagasa, the tropical depression registered maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph
As this developed, Signal No. 1 was raised in more areas:
- Catanduanes
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Quezon – Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas
- Polillo Islands
- Marinduque
- Masbate, including Ticao Island and Burias Island
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
“Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds (a strong breeze to near gale strength) associated with Tropical Depression Amang, which may pose minimal to a minor threat to life and property. Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted in other localities in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region in succeeding bulletins,” Pagasa said in its advisory.
