LIST: Ports cancel sea trips due to Tropical Depression Amang

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Tuesday afternoon suspended several trips in various seaports due to the Tropical Depression Amang.

In an advisory, the PPA said scheduled trips in the following ports are canceled:

Port Management Office in Marinduque/Quezon Port of Balanacan Port of Sta. Cruz Port of Cawit

Port Management Office in Eastern Leyte/Samar Port of Calbayog Port of Maguin-o San Isidro Ferry Terminal

Private ports Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation – Dapdap, Allen Clara Shipping Corporation – Brgy. Jubasan, Allen Balicuatro Wharfage and Terminal Corporation (BALWHARTECO)

Port Management Office in Western Leyte/Biliran MV Rosa – Lito Express from Naval, Biliran to Maripipi Island and vice versa



Amang, which developed into a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, maintains its strength as it heads toward the northern coast of Catanduanes, according to the state weather bureau.

Strong winds are expected in several areas across Luzon and Visayas under Signal No. 1.

A gale warning has been hoisted over the seaboards of Catanduanes, eastern coasts of Albay and Sorsogon, and the northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. — Aliah Gumasing, INQUIRER.net trainee

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP