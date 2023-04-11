LIST: Ports cancel sea trips due to Tropical Depression Amang
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Tuesday afternoon suspended several trips in various seaports due to the Tropical Depression Amang.
In an advisory, the PPA said scheduled trips in the following ports are canceled:
- Port Management Office in Marinduque/Quezon
- Port of Balanacan
- Port of Sta. Cruz
- Port of Cawit
- Port Management Office in Eastern Leyte/Samar
- Port of Calbayog
- Port of Maguin-o
- San Isidro Ferry Terminal
- Private ports
- Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corporation – Dapdap, Allen
- Clara Shipping Corporation – Brgy. Jubasan, Allen
- Balicuatro Wharfage and Terminal Corporation (BALWHARTECO)
- Port Management Office in Western Leyte/Biliran
- MV Rosa – Lito Express from Naval, Biliran to Maripipi Island and vice versa
Amang, which developed into a tropical depression early Tuesday morning, maintains its strength as it heads toward the northern coast of Catanduanes, according to the state weather bureau.
Strong winds are expected in several areas across Luzon and Visayas under Signal No. 1.
A gale warning has been hoisted over the seaboards of Catanduanes, eastern coasts of Albay and Sorsogon, and the northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar. — Aliah Gumasing, INQUIRER.net trainee
