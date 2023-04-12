‘About Us But Not About Us’ wins big at 1st Summer Metro Manila filmfest

“About Us But Not About Us” led the roster of winners at the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival as it bagged a total of 10 awards at the Gabi ng Parangal held on Tuesday, April 11.

The psychological drama film took home several awards including best actor for Romnick Sarmenta, best director for Jun Robles Lana, best picture, best cinematography and best production design.

Meanwhile, Gladys Reyes won the best actress honor for her role in “Apag.”

The board of jurors, headed by Dolly de Leon as chairman, includes Jose Javier Reyes, Hon. Christopher VP de Venecia, Hon. Maria Rachel J. Arenas, Hon. Aloysia Tiongson-Lim, Thomas Orbos, Rolando B. Tolentino, Rochelle T. Macapili-Ona, Victor Neri and Mario Bautista.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “About Us But Not About Us”

Second Best Picture: “Love You Long Time”

Third Best Picture: “Here Comes the Groom”

Best Director: Jun Robles Lana for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Actor: Romnick Sarmenta for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Actress: Gladys Reyes for “Apag”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: KaladKaren for “Here Comes the Groom”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Keempee de Leon for “Here Comes the Groom”

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Sound: “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Original Theme Song: “Paralaya” by Andy Alviz for “Apag”

Best Editing: “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Production Design: “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Musical Score: Teresa Barrozo for “About Us But Not About Us”

Best Float: “Love You Long Time”

Best Screenplay: “About Us But Not About Us”

Special Jury Prize for an Ensemble Cast: “Here Comes the Groom”

Special Jury Prize for Acting: Elijah Canlas for “About Us But Not About Us” EDV

