Boholano Suganob is GAB Boxer of the Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines—PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxer Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob was named the “Boxer of the Month” by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for February.

The unbeaten Boholano boxer earned the recognition following his sensational victory against Omega Boxing Gym’s erstwhile unbeaten prospect Mark Vicelles for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior flyweight title eliminator last February 25 in Calape, Bohol.

No less than GAB Chairman Richard Clarin and GAB’s acting chief for boxing and other contact sports Jackie Lou Cacho-Ornido was at ring side witnessing Suganob’s spectacular performance.

Suganob defeated Vicelles via an eighth round technical decision in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 9: A Tribute to Maestro.”

Suganob dropped Vicelles in the fourth round and went on putting a dominant outing. The bout was stopped at the eighth round after Vicelles sustained a deep cut, which deemed him unfit to continue the bout, resulting to the technical decision. Suganob led the score cards after the bout was stopped.

Suganob remained undefeated in 13 fights with four wins via knockouts. He ultimately earned the world title shot against the reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontsinga.

