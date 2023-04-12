Cotabato cop arrested for abusing live-in partner

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer was arrested in the province of Cotabato after a video of him “mauling and physically maltreating” his live-in partner went viral early this week.

In a report issued Wednesday, police said authorities apprehended and identified Police Corporal Louie Jay Lumancas, 30, at Kidapawan City on April 10.

In the video, Lumancas — an officer at Magpet Municipal Police Station and a resident of Barangay Gubatan, Magpet — was seen beating and cursing his partner while pointing a gun at her head.

Prior to this, the police said that Lumancas’ live-in partner reportedly confronted him about concealing his marital status, which triggered him to attack her.

The arrested police officer will face charges of violations of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

He is currently under the Kidapawan City Police Station’s custody and will be brought to Cotabato Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.

In response to this, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, said that her office is ready to help the victim attain justice and healing.

“The video is a horrifying reminder of the level of violence that Filipino women are subjected to, often at the hands of their own husbands or partners,” Hontiveros said in a statement also issued Wednesday.

“Dapat manatili sa kulungan ang pulis na ito. Maliwanag ang paglabag sa RA 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act. Kuhang-kuha sa camera ang krimen. It is even more infuriating that he who is supposed to enforce the law is the one to also brazenly commit a crime,” she added.

(This cop should stay in jail. The violation of RA 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act is clear and was caught on camera.)

“I send my tightest hug to my fellow woman, who has had to endure such cruelty,” said Hontiveros.

