Payo ni Vilma para tumagal ang pagsasama ng mag-asawa: ‘Don’t give your all, kailangan may misteryo pa rin’

KUNG may dalawang celebrity na talaga namang matatawag na tunay na LODI (idol) pagdating sa pagkakaroon ng tahimik at solid na solid na relasyon, yan ay walang iba kundi sina Vilma Santos at Christopher de Leon.

Tatlong dekada nang mag-asawa si Ate Vi at ang kanyang mister na si Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, habang 43 years na ang pagsasama ng celebrity couple na sina Boyet at Sandy Andolong.

Kaya naman sa ginanap na presscon para sa reunion movie nina Vilma at Christopher, ang “When I Met You In Tokyo” last March 30, ay natanong kung ano nga ba ang sikreto para hindi mawala ang init ng pagsasama ng isang mag-asawa sa pagdaan ng panahon.

“Sa eksperyensiya ko, don’t give your all. Palagay ko kailangan may misteryo pa rin. You really have to make your relationship exciting.

“May mga pinaniniwalaan ako nung araw, and it’s working kaya tumatagal yung relationship.

“I believe mag-iwan ka ng konting mystery. Wag naman porke asawa mo na you give your all, kahit ano na hitsura mo, of course not,” sagot ni Ate Vi.

Dagdag pa niya, “You still have to take care of yourself. Meron ka pa rin kailangang itago para sa sarili mo. Respeto mo na yun sa sarili mo.

“At the same time, pag may respeto ka sa sarili mo, mas mararamdaman yun ng partner mo. Love each other. I guess, sa akin misteryo and respect. Once the respect is there, everything follows,” lahad ng aktres.

Nagbigay pa ng halimbawa si Ate Vi, “As much as possible, di kayo sabay nagpupunta sa banyo. You don’t expose yourself sa hindi magandang hitsura. It should be a private thing.

“Kahit na sabihin mong asawa mo na siya, you don’t expose yourself like that. So, iwan mo sa iyo. You know what I mean? That’s one perfect example.

“Ayoko ng nasa banyo kayo nagkikita kayo nang hindi magandang tingnan, ayoko nu’n. Yes, mag-iwan ka ng konting misteryo and privacy sa buhay mo. Hindi porke asawa mo, you’ll feel comfortable. No, hindi ko kinasanayan yun,” mariing sabi ng premyadong aktres.

Para naman kay Boyet, “Yung being romantic has to be there always. Kahit na may edad ka na. Every so often you give her flowers, every so often you go out on a date. Hindi naman kayo magde-date, and uupo kayo or kakain sa labas, tapos di kayo nag-uusap.”

Dugtong pa niya, “You also have to be funny. You also have to be creative in your being romantic.

“You have to be exciting and adventurous at the same time. You have to have a similar wants and likes. You would travel the world together. Those are the stuff that makes it all solid,” pahabol pa ni Boyet.

Nasa Japan na ngayon sina Ate Vi at Christopher para kunan ang kabuuan ng kanilang reunion movie na ididirek ni Rommel Penesa at Radu Peru. Kasama rin dito sina Lotlot de Leon, Kakai Bautista, Cassy Legaspi at Darren Espanto.

