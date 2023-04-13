SWU PHINMA Partners with Toon City for New Fine Arts Program

CEBU CITY- Southwestern University PHINMA has recently partnered with Manila-based animation studio Toon City to elevate its new fine arts program at the School of Design and Communication (sd+c).

Specializing in animation since 1993, Toon City is one of the most prominent animation studios in the Philippines-with Walt Disney as its primary clients. Likewise, the studio has also worked on visual projects with global production companies such as Universal, Warner Bros., HBO, & Nickelodeon.

As a partner in sd+c’s fine arts program, the collaboration aims integrate industry best practices within the academic curriculum to cultivate and produce industry-ready graduates. Moreover, the partnership will also entail yearly skills assessment, trainings, and full work immersions for students.

“The Philippines is full of creatives and we at Toon City understand the need to diversify our creative sources which is why this partnership with SWU PHINMA is needed. Cebuanos are creative, and it’s time that we see their full potential”, said Miguel Del Rosario, President and CEO of Toon City Animation.

The School of Design and Communication is a relatively new department at Southwestern University PHINMA. Positioning itself as a creative boutique school with an emphasis on studio culture, the department began offering Senior High Arts and Design, and has since expanded to architecture, strategic communication and visual communication.











“There’s a lot of creative spirit in Cebu and the rest of the region but it needs necessary support from indu leaders and pract further develop that creativity. At sd+c, we’re always looking to partner with leaders in the field so that our students are empowered and come out industry-ready as soon as they graduate. Through our school, they can turn their passion to profession.”, said Ria Therese Repunte, Executive Director of sd+c.

Read more:

SWU PHINMA College of Veterinary Medicine holds sixth Pet Power Revolution

SWU PHINMA names new COO