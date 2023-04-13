Cebu City Treasurer’s Office reminder: Deadline of business taxes payment for second quarter on April 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office announced that the deadline for the payment of business taxes and fees for the second quarter of 2023 is on April 20.

Cebu City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes told CDN Digital that the satellite office of the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office and Business Permit Licensing Office located in the ground floor of Robinson’s Galleria, General Maxilom Avenue Extension, Sergio Osmeña Jr. Blvd. will be open on Saturday, April 15.

After the April 20, deadline, a surcharge of 25 percent and an interest of two percent monthly will be imposed on the unpaid amount from the due date until it is fully paid.

The CTO started collecting business taxes right after the first quarter deadline.

Last January 2023, the city government collected more than P1.4 billion in business taxes, which was higher than the city’s collection in 2022 at P1.248 billion.

