Financial assistance for barangays joining Panagtagbo Festival approved by Mandaue City council

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government will provide financial assistance to all eight clustered barangays in the city who will join its Panagtagbo Festival on May 6, 2023.

The proposed ordinance about the cash aid was approved by the city council in second and final reading during its session on Wednesday, April 12.

Under the ordinance, all eight clustered barangays will receive a financial assistance of P350,000 each.

Cluster 1: Subangdaku, Guizo, and Tipolo

Cluster 2: Centro, Ibabao -Estancia, and Alang -Alang

Cluster 3: Looc, Opao, and Cambaro

Cluster 4: Umapad and Labogon

Cluster 5: Tabok, Basak, and Jagobiao

Cluster 6: Banilad, Bikilid, and Maguikay

Cluster 7: Casuntingan, Cabancalan, and Tingub

Cluster 8: Casili, Cubacub, Tawason, Canduman and Pagsabungan

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committe on Tourism, said that each clustered barangay has about 100 participants and that all barangay captains have agreed who will receive and handle the subsidy.

“Need gyud siya sa barangays, nagsugod na sad sila og practice hapit naman niya dili sad gyud siya lalim kay sauna I believe they started small gyud tag 50k to 150k, na voice out gyud sa mga barangay captains nga kuwang gyud, costumes alone will cost a lot niya ang pagpakaon sa mga dancers mao to they meet with the comittee and nadecide nga i-increase ang ila’ng subsidy,” said Cortes-Zafra

Mandaue City has 27 barangays but Paknaan ask not to join the festival this year because they also have a Silhig Festival, she said.

The festival celebrated on May 6 is the meeting of the images of the Sto. Niño and Our lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph at the Shrine to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in barangay Centro in the city.

This is a part of the city’s fiesta on May 8. Other activities are Miss Mandaue, Reyna De Mandaue for transwomen, and Panagtagbo Festival Queen.

