‘Zombie Detective’ actress Jung Chae-yull passes away at 26

South Korean actress-model Jung Chae-yull was reportedly found dead at her home on Tuesday, April 11. She was 26 years old.

Jung Chae-yull’s talent agency, Management S, confirmed her passing through an official statement obtained by Korean media outlet Soompi.

“Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023,” the statement read.

“In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” it continued.

The talent management company then requested the public to “refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors” about Jung Chae-yull’s death. No further details on the cause of death have been given as of this writing.

“Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place,” it added.

Jung Chae-yull debuted in 2016 as part of the Korean TV program “Devil’s Runway.” She then appeared in several Korean shows including the 2018 film “Deep,” as well as drama series “Zombie Detective” (2020) and “I Have Not Done My Best Yet” (2022).

The actress was reportedly in the middle of filming her upcoming drama “Wedding Impossible.” /ra

