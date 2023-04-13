Trisikad driver found dead in Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 55-year-old trisikad driver was found dead underneath a mango tree in Bogo City on Thursday, April 13.

The Bogo City Police Station confirmed this after receiving information that a decomposing body was found in Purok Bangus, Brgy. Nailon around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Police Lt. Col. Joan Guia Arnoco of the Bogo City Police Station said that they later identified the body as that of trisikad driver, Henry Velasco Amores.

Amores was also a resident of Purok Bangus, Brgy. Nailon.

He had been reported missing for at least two days until his sister, Fe Amores Cuyos, discovered his corpse, Arnoco said.

According to the police, a post-mortem examination revealed that Amores might have died from asphyxia or suffocation, and that he might have already been dead for two days.

However, investigators found no sign of foul play surrounding the trisikad driver’s death.

Bogo City is a sixth-class component city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/dbs

