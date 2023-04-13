Canadian dies in Oslob after an apparent cardiac arrest while whale shark watching 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Oslob town in southeastern Cebu confirmed that a foreign tourist died while doing whale shark watching excursions on Thursday, April 13.

Authorities identified the victim as Lisa Anne Eve-Liudzius, a Canadian tourist.

Liudzius was in Brgy. Tan-awan with her husband, Mark Anthony, to do whale-shark watching around 6:45 a.m., police reports showed.

According to Mark Anthony, he rushed his wife, who was a professional diver, to shore after she told him that she had difficulty breathing.

He told investigators that Lisa Anne was already ‘so pale and continued to suffer difficulties in breathing’ when her husband brought her ashore, prompting the former to call emergency services.

The Canadian tourist was rushed to Oslob District Hospital where health workers tried multiple times to revive her. However, an hour later, physicians declared her dead.

Police said the husband believed that she suffered a cardiac arrest while diving.

Police also said that the family did not give permission to conduct an autopsy on the dead victim.

Oslob, a fourth-class municipality located approximately 118 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, is a popular tourist destination. The town is famous for its whale shark watching activities.

