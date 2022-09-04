Man found dead in Mantuyong sidewalk drainage; heart attack eyed as cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An elderly man was found dead inside a sidewalk drainage in Mandaue City early Sunday morning, September 4, authorities confirmed.

Reports from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) in Mandaue City confirmed receiving a dead person alarm from Brgy. Mantuyong.

The victim was identified as Anastacio Nepa Jr., a 60-year-old man from Daanbantayan town in the northernmost tip of Cebu province.

A certain Rolly Buanghog, a resident of Brgy. Mantuyong, was the first to spot Nepa’s lifeless body which fell into the open drainage along B. Ceniza Street.

Medical personnel from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) first responded to the scene but told investigators Nepa showed no vital signs.

Initial findings from Mandaue City’s SOCO showed that Nepa’s death may have been due to an existing heart problem.

His sister, identified as Amparo Mendoza, 56, told police that her brother has already suffered a mild stroke in 2016 but at that time, he managed to survive.

As of Sunday morning, police, however, are still conducting further investigations to determine the real reason behind the senior citizen’s death. /rcg

