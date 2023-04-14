Cebu’s Eva Patalinjug: From Bb. Pilipinas titleholder to lawyer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana beauty queen Eva Psychee Patalinjug earns another title five years after she won as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018.

Patalinjug is now a lawyer after passing the 2022 Bar Examinations, the results of which the Supreme Court (SC) released on Friday, April 14.

The beauty queen also confirmed the good news on her Instagram Story by sharing a portrait of Jesus Christ’s image inside a church.

“Never doubted You. All my life, I will forever be grateful,” Patalinjug wrote in her caption.

Patalinjug got her law degree from the University of San Carlos last year.

In a post on her official Instagram account, she shared a summary of how she balances her life as a new mom and as a law student.

“Always asked, how did I do it? It was not a walk in the park, from being sleep-deprived, caffeine-dependent, studying on one hand, and breastfeeding on the other and to occasional breakdowns, I was already determined to quit but very thankful to these people for inspiring me to continue,” said Patalinjug.

The SC said last year’s Bar Examinations had a passing rate of 43.47 percent which means 3,992 out of the 9,183 aspiring lawyers passed the tests. /rcg

