University of San Carlos grad lands in top 6 of 2022 Bar Exams
CEBU CITY, Philippines—A graduate from the University of San Carlos landed in the Top 6 of the 2022 Bar Exams.
USC’s Gabriel Gil Manlambus Baes landed at the sixth spot with a passing rate of 87.25 percent.
The results of the November 2022 Bar exams were announced on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar Examination chair, said that the recent bar exams yielded a passing rate of 43.47 percent.
Two other graduates of USC also made it to the top 30. They are Angelika Uy Vega (26th, 86.16 percent) and Chrisha Ver Ramirez Romano-Weigel (27th, 86.15 percent).
“I am glad that the waiting is over. Congratulations to all the passers, especially to the Carolinian lawyers and for those who did not make it, it is success, just delayed,” said Atty. Glen Capanas, dean of the USC-School of Law.
USC TOP PERFORMING
USC is also among the top performing law schools for those with more than 100 candidates. USC landed at 4th with a percentage of 93.47 percent as 186 of 199 takers passed.
BEAUTY QUEEN NOW A LAWYER
Among the USC graduates who passed was Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug.
JOURNALISTS PASSERS
