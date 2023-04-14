University of San Carlos grad lands in top 6 of 2022 Bar Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A graduate from the University of San Carlos landed in the Top 6 of the 2022 Bar Exams.

USC’s Gabriel Gil Manlambus Baes landed at the sixth spot with a passing rate of 87.25 percent.

The results of the November 2022 Bar exams were announced on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar Examination chair, said that the recent bar exams yielded a passing rate of 43.47 percent.

Two other graduates of USC also made it to the top 30. They are Angelika Uy Vega (26th, 86.16 percent) and Chrisha Ver Ramirez Romano-Weigel (27th, 86.15 percent).

“I am glad that the waiting is over. Congratulations to all the passers, especially to the Carolinian lawyers and for those who did not make it, it is success, just delayed,” said Atty. Glen Capanas, dean of the USC-School of Law.

USC TOP PERFORMING

USC is also among the top performing law schools for those with more than 100 candidates. USC landed at 4th with a percentage of 93.47 percent as 186 of 199 takers passed.

2022 Bar Examinations – Performance of Law Schools#GetThatBar2022 #Bar2022 pic.twitter.com/65oV241Vgg — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) April 14, 2023

BEAUTY QUEEN NOW A LAWYER

Among the USC graduates who passed was Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug.

JOURNALISTS PASSERS At least two Cebu-based journalists passed the 2022 Bar Examination. John Rey Saavedra of Philippine News Agency and Buen Algono of DyHP passed the 2022 Bar Exams.

This is a developing story.

