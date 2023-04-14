Trojans eye win in next match to tighten grip on 3rd spot of PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) third season first conference will resume on Saturday, April 15, with the Toledo-Xignex Trojans aiming to finish their last remaining elimination round match on a high note.

The Trojans already secured the No. 3 spot in the southern division standings heading into the playoffs, but they still have a remaining match tomorrow at 7:00 PM.

They will go up against No. 5 team Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles.

READ: Trojans maul Knights, but bow to Kingsmen in PCAP online chess

Toledo has a record of 18 wins with 9 losses, behind Davao Chess Eagles with a 20-7 (win-loss) slate. The top spot belongs to Negros Island Region Kingsmen which has a 24-3 (win-loss) card.

Both Camarines-Iriga has a 13 wins with 14 losses tied with the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

In their previous meeting, Toledo defeated Camarines-Iriga 15-6.

READ:Trojans split matches, drop to 3rd in PCAP chess standings

In last Wednesday’s matches, Toledo split their two scheduled matches with a win and a loss. They beat Zamboanga Sultans, 11.5-9.5, but lost to Surigao in their second match, 8-13.

The Trojans will bank on its elite woodpushers comprised of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, IM Rico Mascariñas, Rommel Ganzon, Ronald Ganzon, Richard Natividad, Christopher Tubalado, Allan Pason, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

READ: Chess icon Karpov recalls epic match in Baguio

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP