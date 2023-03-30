Trojans split matches, drop to 3rd in PCAP chess standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo-Xignex Trojans split their two matches on Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Season First Conference.

The Trojans defeated the Mindoro Tamaraws, 18-3, in their first match, but lost to the Davao Chess Eagles, 9-12, in their second assignment.

With the results, the Trojans were dislodged by Davao from the No. 2 spot in the southern division standings.

Davao and Toledo are tied with 16 wins and seven losses, but the former has accumulated 304 points compared to the latter’s 289 points.

Toledo got off to a strong start last Wednesday, routing the Tamaraws in the blitz round, 7-0, and in the rapid event, 11-3.

International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Ronald Ganzon, Women’s IM Beverly Mendoza, IM Rico Mascariñas, Allan Pason, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Richard Natividad defeated Alvin Dela Cruz, Arena IM Richard Allen Sicangco, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Cylliz Kaessa Merilles, Cesar Cunanan, NM Rainier Labay, Ronald Berdera and Arena Grand Master (AGM) Joselito Asi, respectively.

In the rapid round, IM Yap, WIM Mendoza, IM Mascariñas, Tibod, and Natividad beat the same opponents they faced in the blitz round to seal Toledo’s lopsided win.

However, they hit a brick wall in Davao losing the blitz event, 2-5, and settled for a 7-all tie in the rapid.

The Negros Kingsmen remained the top team in the southern division with a 21-2 (win-loss) record, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles are at the No. 4 spot with a 13-10 record behind the Trojans.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights, the former PCAP champions are at No. 5 with a, 12-11 card. /rcg

