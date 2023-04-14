Naga City to host top beach volleyball event April 15-16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City in south Cebu will host a national-level men’s beach volleyball tournament this weekend.

The inaugural SportsYu U21 Men’s Beach Volleyball National Championships 2023 promises Cebuano volleyball fans of top-notch beach volleyball action at the Oceanside Village, South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu.

The two-day tournament attracted 18 teams from all over the Philippines.

Out-of-town teams are Team VNS from Quezon City, Team Sentro Pilates from Makati City, Team Adela Purificacion from Quezon City, Teams 1 and 2 from National University in Manila, University of St. La Salle (USLS) of Bacolod, and Bayawan City.

Meanwhile, Cebu-based teams include Team Joyful from Toledo City, Yummy Mango from the municipality of Sibonga, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) from Cebu City, Sugbro from Cebu City, Team POAS, Team VNJ Sports from Minganilla, Team Talisay City, and Teams 1 and 2 from San Juan, as well as City of Naga’s CONVA and Naga Atong Garbo.

To ensure the success of the tournament, the City of Naga LGU has already pledged its support to the organizers.

In fact, Mayor Valdemar M. Chiong said he is thrilled to host the out-of-town teams. Chiong said he is committed to strengthening the city’s sports program.

The mayor added that hosting national and even international competitions is a long-term goal of the city and that beach volleyball is a key sport in achieving this vision. /rcg

