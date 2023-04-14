Naga City to host top beach volleyball event April 15-16

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | April 14,2023 - 06:42 PM
beach volleyball in Naga City

Top beach volleyball action can be witnessed this weekend in Naga City, south Cebu with the staging of the SportsYu U21 Men’s Beach Volleyball National Championships 2023. (CDN FILE PHOTO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City in south Cebu will host a national-level men’s beach volleyball tournament this weekend.

The inaugural SportsYu U21 Men’s Beach Volleyball National Championships 2023 promises Cebuano volleyball fans of top-notch beach volleyball action at the Oceanside Village, South Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu.

The two-day tournament attracted 18 teams from all over the Philippines.

Out-of-town teams are Team VNS from Quezon City, Team Sentro Pilates from Makati City, Team Adela Purificacion from Quezon City, Teams 1 and 2 from National University in Manila, University of St. La Salle (USLS) of Bacolod, and Bayawan City.

Meanwhile, Cebu-based teams include Team Joyful from Toledo City, Yummy Mango from the municipality of Sibonga, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) from Cebu City, Sugbro from Cebu City, Team POAS, Team VNJ Sports from Minganilla, Team Talisay City, and Teams 1 and 2 from San Juan, as well as City of Naga’s CONVA and Naga Atong Garbo.

To ensure the success of the tournament, the City of Naga LGU has already pledged its support to the organizers.

In fact, Mayor Valdemar M. Chiong said he is thrilled to host the out-of-town teams.  Chiong said he is committed to strengthening the city’s sports program.

The mayor added that hosting national and even international competitions is a long-term goal of the city and that beach volleyball is a key sport in achieving this vision.   /rcg

READ: 

Volleyball Friends top Sinulog League Season 2

SEA Games: PH beach volleyball teams to fight for bronze after losses to Thais

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: beach volleyball, Cebu‬, Chiong, Naga City, sports, volleyball
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.