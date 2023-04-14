11 ways to get your dose of summer fun at SM Seaside’s SM Wonderland

It’s official: Summer is finally here, and we’ve got nothing but sunshine and good vibes on our minds.

The sunny season is meant for having fun, relaxing, and embarking on awesome adventures and we do not have to look further because there is a wonderland of real-life adventure that awaits you this season.

Meet SM Seaside’s SM Wonderland: a place where you can enjoy Real Life Adventures with your loved ones. In every corner of SM Seaside, there are #aweSM attractions, activities, and promos with the fam that can help you create wonderful summer memories for the entire season. Check out some of our faves below:

Mountain Wing Atrium

Have fun at Summerscape

Kids of all ages will have lots of fun at Summerscape, a one-stop destination for several indoor activities. Let your energetic kids spend playtime at Summerscape’s indoor ball pit, or encourage them to unleash their artistic talents at Summerscape’s painting area. Whatever their interests are, there’s surely a spot at Summerscape that they’ll enjoy.

Explore the Summerscape Balloon Cave

Pop the summer blues away by entering a cave of balloons at Summerscape! This wonderful and immersive Balloon Cave is a sight to behold, so don’t miss it.

Take pics at Summerscape Boom Box

Have you ever seen a larger-than-life boombox IRL? Now’s your chance to check one out, thanks to the Summerscape Boom Box. Aside from letting you dance to lively beats, this attraction is also a unique Instagrammable spot—so make sure to snap cool photos when you drop by!

Strike a pose at Summerscape Photo Play

Speaking of cool photos, you should also visit the Summerscape Photo Play for more awesome shots you can post on Instagram or Tiktok. Whether it’s for your next dance challenge video or OOTD pics, this Photo Play area gives you a wonderful backdrop that will surely help rake hearts and likes on your next post.

Have a train ride with SM Storyland

Sit back, relax, and explore SM Seaside without tiring yourself—thanks to the SM Storyland train! Get on this fun ride with your loved ones and have a sightseeing trip all around Lower Ground and Third Level of the mall!

Enjoy riding the SM Storyland Carousel

Got no time to visit the amusement park? No problem! All kids and kids at heart can enjoy carousel rides at the SM Storyland Carousel, a whimsical attraction where they can let their imaginations run free.

Indulge in playtime at Kids Paradise

A playtime haven—that’s what Kids Paradise is for all children. This indoor playground has all the fun and educational areas you can imagine, including kiddie obstacle courses, ball pits, slides, and inflatables. It’s perfect for kids who want to be physically active and make more friends this summer.

City Wing

Let the good times roll at SM Bowling

The bowling alley is a great bonding place with your family and a sweet hangout spot for you and your friends. Head to SM Bowling at SM Seaside and try your hand at this fun recreational activity. Who knows, you might even discover your passion and talent for bowling after a round or two!

Cool down at SM Skating

Beat the summer heat by staying somewhere cold—like an ice skating rink. Aside from being a quick way to cool down, ice skating can also be a fun sport or hobby with many health and wellness benefits. Visit SM Skating in SM Seaside now to hone your skills on the ice!

The Skypark

Explore the Rainbow Shower Tunnel

Summer is for all things bright and colorful, just like this Rainbow Shower Tunnel that will spark your wonder at SM Seaside! Enter this colorful tunnel attraction and take lots of pictures to commemorate the moment—after all, that’s what this Instagram-worthy spot is perfect for.

Hang out with loved ones at Picnicville

There’s nothing like a nice picnic to celebrate a sunny day, and SM Seaside’s Picnicville is always open to accommodate you and your loved ones for this fun summer idea. This outdoor facility lets you enjoy the sunset vibes as you indulge in food and drinks from your favorite restaurants at SM Seaside. With its access to the relaxing breeze and great atmosphere, this summer hangout spot is perfect for creating beautiful memories with your friends and family.

So, what are you waiting for? This summer, you won’t run out of fun things to do and discover every day—only at SM Seaside City Cebu’s SM Wonderland!

