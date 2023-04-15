2022 Bar exam ace: ‘I just wanted to pass, honestly’

MANILA, Philippines — Setting the objective, sticking to schedule, and studying with friends are what helped Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday to top the 2022 Bar examination.

Dayday, of the University of the Philippines, bested 3,991 other passers of the Bar test.

In an interview with INQUIRER.net, Dayday said he was shocked when he learned that he topped the examination.

“I just wanted to pass, honestly,” he said.

To achieve his goal, Dayday said he “mostly prepared by studying every day.”

“I stuck to my calendar.”

“What really helped me was really studying with my friends,” he also said.

Every night, he noted, he would study with this three-member support team.

“What we do is around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., we would go on Zoom and study as a group,” he said.

READ: List of 2022 Bar exam passers

Now that he has conquered what probably was the hardest but most important test in his life yet, Dayday imparted this message to aspiring lawyers:

“Really work hard, be open to experiences, have that curiosity, and that eagerness to learn, to know, and ask questions.”

For now, Dayday is working at a law firm where he plans to hone his knowledge and experience as a lawyer.

kga

